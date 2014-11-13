Facebook debuts 'Say Thanks' videos: Here's how to make one for your friends

Following the success of the Look Back video feature from earlier this year, Facebook has announced a similar experience in which you can once again create personalised video cards for your friends.

The new video feature, called Say Thanks, comes two weeks before Thanksgiving Day in the US, a national holiday about giving thanks for harvests and ancient things like that (and for stuffing faces and watching American football).

"Share a Say Thanks video with a close friend, your significant other, a relative, a coworker, an old friend – or anyone else in your life who you’d like to celebrate," announced Facebook in a blog post.

The social network essentially wants you to give thanks to friends, and it emphasised that there is no limit to how many personalised videos you can create and share. So, without further adieu, here's how you to get started...

Visit the following website: www.facebook.com/thanks. Get started by picking a friend to co-star in the video with you. Facebook will create a preview of your video. Click play to watch it. Scroll down to select a theme and edit photos/posts in the video. Once you're done customising, click Share to share it with your friend. You can add a message before sharing. When you're done, post it. The tagged video will post on your Timeline as well as your friend's.

Facebook's Say Thanks video feature supports several different languages such as English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, and Turkish.

Facebook said its Say Thanks video feature is rolling out today, globally, and works on both desktop and mobile devices.

Check out Facebook's blog post for additional information about Say Thanks.