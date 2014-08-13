  Facebook crashing on your iPhone? Not anymore as devs drop crashes by half

Facebook on the iPhone has just had a major improvement that should mean it will crash half as often.

Facebook's engineering blog has published a statement that says it's tackled an issue which should reduce the crash rate by 50 per cent. The bug has been annoying users for quite some time with crashes that require a restart of the app to get running – something iPhones generally aren't known for.

Facebook engineers Slobodan Predolac and Nicolas Spiegelberg write: "Several months ago, one of our top crashes on iOS was manifesting itself in Apple's Core Data system, an object-relational mapper into the underlying database (SQLite). We were receiving these crashes into our crash report analyser, but it took months to figure out the right angle to approach the problem from. Using Hipal and Scuba to query and aggregate across reports, we found out that the Code Data error code numbers varied across half a dozen different manifestations."

While that might not make a lot of sense to those not working on the back-end of Facebook it's clear a major hurdle has been overcome which will mean a more fluid experience on iOS in the future.

Is this going to affect you? Let us know if it's made any difference.

