  Facebook will make you download Messenger after blocking chat in main app

Facebook will soon make all users in the world download its standalone Messenger app, it's claimed.

According to TechCrunch, Facebook began notifying users last spring that they’d no longer have the option to message in Facebook for Android and iOS. Some users in Europe recieved such notices, which said they'd have two weeks to download Messenger before Facebook would remove the chat tab and add a hotlink. That link would cut off access to Facebook chat and instead open Messenger.

After experiencing “positive results” from that regional test, Facebook wants to make all users now use Messenger. Rumours have long claimed Facebook's mobile app would one day no longer let you send and receive messages or even chat. In fact, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO at Facebook, hinted in November that users should rely on the Messenger app when communicating with friends.

Zuckerberg described the messaging function in Facebook for Android and iOS as a "second-class thing" that created more friction, while the Facebook Messenger app provided a "more focused experience". Rather than making its main Facebook app easier and better to use when messaging and chatting with friends however, Facebook is intent on pushing a standalone app, it seems.

TechCrunch said mobile web, iPad, feature phone, Windows Phone, Paper, and desktop users will still be able to message through their main Facebook apps or sites, but iPhone and Android users will get notices to download Messenger before the chat feature stops working altogether in the main Facedbook apps. Facebook will also email users about its upcoming plans.

This abrupt change has more to do with users replying about 20 per cent faster in Messenger rather than Facebook trying to make its Messenger app a global success, apparently.