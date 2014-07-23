  Facebook Q2 2014 earnings: 1.07B mobile active users each month, up 31 per cent yoy

Facebook has posted its second quarter 2014 earnings, and the numbers that stand out the most are for mobile.

Facebook now makes 62 percent of its advertising revenue from mobile. That's probably because 1.07 billion people access Facebook each month from their mobile devices. That's a 31 growth percent year over year, compared to just 14 percent for desktop. In fact, Facebook's total active user base each month is 1.32 billion.

"We had a good second quarter," said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, in a press release. "Our community has continued to grow, and we see a lot of opportunity ahead as we connect the rest of the world."

As for the financial figures, Facebook reported it had $2.91 billion in revenue and earnings of 42 cents per share for the quarter. Compared to the year-ago quarter, Facebook's revenues are up about 60 percent and profits have doubled. That said, Facebook beat expectations. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters forecasted 32 cents a share on $2.81 billion in revenue.

Facebook ended the quarter on 30 June with $13.96 billion in cash and marketable securities, following the acquisition of Oculus Rift that closed earlier this week. The company's share price has now hit an all-time high of $74 in after hours trading.

Check out Facebook's live-streamed conference call at 2 PM PST for more information about these earnings results.