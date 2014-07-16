Facebook powered vending machine gives you the chocolate it thinks you deserve

Chocolate maker Cadbury has devised and tested a vending machine powered by Facebook that asses your likes and dislikes to give you the perfect flavour match for your personality.

The pop-up Joy Generator was sited in Sydney for a day where it handed out free bars of chocolate to a lengthy line of Australian chocoholics. They had to sign into Facebook through the touchscreen and the machine determined which bar was best suited to their lifestyle tastes. Choices on offer included Hazelnut, Peppermint, Rocky Road, Crunchie, Turkish Delight and plain old Milk Chocolate.

As more of a publicity stunt than an a potential consumer device, sadly, the Joy Generator is unlikely to make its way to other locations. Which is a shame as we'd love to find out what choc it'd choose for us. We suspect the Pocket-lint bar would, like the team, contain nuts and be fruity in places. There'd probably be alcohol involved too, somewhere.

Other brands have also created pop-off stalls and ideas for their launches too. Who can forget the Kellog's Tweet Shop for its Special K Cracker Crisps launch? It swapped Twitter postings for free bags of the new low calorie snacks.

And Kellog's repeated the process in 2013, but this time swapping Instagram snaps for free cereal bars.