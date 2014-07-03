Facebook Messenger now lets you chat with friends on the iPad

Facebook has optimised its Messenger app to suit your iPad.

The social network issued a much-requested update to the Messenger for iPhone app today, implementing an iPad interface to the popular app. The upgraded Messenger app looks exactly as it did before - but larger. You can chat, shoot video and save it to your camera roll, invite friends to message with Messenger, and more. Facebook didn't specify whether a tablet version of the app would also land for Android.

Many recent reports have claimed Facebook's main app will eventually stop you from sending and receiving messages. That's because Facebook allegedly wants people to use its standalone Messenger app instead. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO at Facebook, originally hinted last year that users should rely on the Messenger app when communicating with friends.

In fact, Zuckerberg described the messaging function in Facebook for Android and iOS as a "second-class thing" that created more friction, while the Facebook Messenger app provided a "more focused experience". Rather than making the main Facebook app easier and better to use when messaging and chatting with friends however, Facebook seems intent on pushing a standalone app.

READ: Facebook will make you use Messenger app after it nixes main app's chat

The social network is apparently unfazed by the fact it just shelved two standalone apps this year (Poke app and Camera app), because it went back to the drawing board and came up with Slingshot last month. The app lets you briefly send photos and videos to friends. Those messages almost immediately disappear however, meaning Slingshot is a lot like the wildly popular Snapchat app.

Facebook's monthly mobile active user numbers are growing every day. The company has said it wants to take advantage of that booming mobile audience by introducing more apps in 2014. It plans to launch a suite of standalone apps in 2014.

The Facebook Messenger for iPad update is free and rolling out at this very moment.