  Facebook for iPad update brings new right-hand column with content just for gamers

Facebook is introducing a new update to Facebook for iPad, and that update changes the look of the app and puts a spotlight on games.

According to Facebook, more than 70 percent of the people who use Facebook for iPad worldwide have played a Facebook-connected game in the last three months. With this data in mind, the social network decided to dedicate a section of its iPad app to the games people play. It will eventually also include ads so game developers lure gamers. All gamers have to do is turn their iPad into landscape mode, and then they'll see a new right-hand column.

"We’re testing new ways to help people discover more timely and entertaining content on tablet. This update will surface content on the right-hand side of the iPad that’s relevant to how people use tablets today, which is primarily to read news, watch videos and play games," announced Facebook through its developer's blog on Monday.

The right hand-column will appear next to News Feed. It not only features the usual sections for birthdays, events, trending topics, and trending videos but also My Games and Popular Games. Those new sections will respectively show you a selection of games you already play, with quick links to start playing them, as well as iPad games you might want to play. Facebook gives you recommendations based on games your friends have played and what’s popular.

As you can see in the screenshot above, provided by Facebook, the update doesn't change the interface of Facebook for iPad too much. The addition of a new right-hand column, when in landscape mode, isn't a drastic departure from Facebook's typical layout for platforms, but it still serves up a lot of useful content.