Facebook debuts Anonymous Login alongside updates for Facebook Login and App Control Panel

Facebook has announced three new changes today regarding Facebook-connected apps and how you auto-sign into them with your account information.

First up, Facebook introduced Anonymous Login. It's a way for you to log into unfamiliar apps. You still don't need to remember usernames and passwords, because the app will just use your Facebook account to sign in, but now it won't have access to your personal information. This setup is ideal for when you want to test a new app that supports Facebook Login but don't feel comfortable enough to simply go ahead and let it see and receive your data.

The second change is a new version of the actual Facebook Login feature. It now offers better privacy controls, letting you choose the types of personal data you want apps to access. All you have to do is check or uncheck categories of information - such as an email or birthday - when you use the feature to sign into apps. Just tap away. The new Facebook Login, which is rolling out over the coming months, also won’t post to Facebook without your permission.

And finally, there's a redesigned App Control Panel. It's a dashboard where you can see and manage every Facebook-connected app you use. Not only can you view the various apps, but you can also set specific permissions or remove apps altogether. Facebook said the new App Control Panel is rolling out over the coming weeks. The company will also begin reviewing new apps that use Facebook Login to ensure they aren't posting without your permission.

In addition, Facebook clarified that people using Anonymous Login can decide - at a later time - if they want to share any additional information with an app once they understand more about it. Facebook is currently testing its new feature with developers and plans to open it for more developers in the coming months. Check out the videos and screenshot gallery, above and below, respectively, for more information on Facebook's changes.