  Facebook adds Moves fitness tracking app to its long list of acquisitions

Facebook has bought Moves, the application and its development company. The app for iPhone and Android offers motion tracking for fitness activities and is added to a list of other acquisitions that includes WhatsApp and Instagram.

"Today, we're delighted to announce that Facebook has acquired our company and the Moves app," said a public posting on the company's blog.

"Since we launched Moves, we’ve been focused on running a simple and clean activity diary that millions of people have enjoyed using.

"Now, we’re joining Facebook’s talented team to work on building and improving their products and services with a shared mission of supporting simple, efficient tools for more than a billion people."

Moves will continue to operate as a standalone application. And initially Facebook is not interested in incorporating the technology into its own services.

"There are no plans to... commingle data with Facebook," claimed the statement.

Instead, this seems to be another acquisition that expands the Facebook company's portfolio. Not only is it keen to avoid putting all its eggs in one basket, it's looking like Mark Zuckerberg wants to own many baskets too.

The Moves application automatically records walking, cycling and running activities. It provides information on the distance travelled, duration, steps taken and calories burned in the process. It is always on and it can ve connected with more than 40 other fitness tracking applications to better manage your lifestyle.

It is available on iTunes App Store and the Google Play store respectively.