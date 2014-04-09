  Facebook will make you use Messenger app after it nixes main app's chat feature

Facebook's mobile app will soon no longer let you send and receive messages or even chat. That's because Facebook wants you to use its standalone Messenger app instead.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO at Facebook, originally hinted in November that users should rely on the Messenger app when communicating with friends. In fact, he described the messaging function in Facebook for Android and iOS as a "second-class thing" that created more friction, while the Facebook Messenger app provided a "more focused experience".

Rather than making its main Facebook app easier and better to use when messaging and chatting with friends, Facebook seemed intent on pushing a standalone app. It has continued to stand firm on that strategy, according to TechCrunch, by recently notifying users they’ll no longer have the option to message in Facebook for Android and iOS.

It seems some users in Europe began receiving these notices today, which said they'll have two weeks to download Messenger before Facebook removes the chat tab and adds a hotlink. That link will cut off access to chat and open the Messenger app. But this change isn't limited to Europe. All users will need to download Facebook Messenger.

Only people with low-end Androids or devices running old operating systems will be able to use the classic messaging function in Facebook's Android and iOS app. Everyone else will need to use the supposedly better experience of the standalone Messenger.