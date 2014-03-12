  Tinder dating app to soon verify celebrity users and let them bypass Facebook login

Tinder wants to verify its growing number of celebrity users - such as Jamie Kennedy, Lindsay Lohan, Ashton Kutcher, and Josh Groban.

Tinder is a location-based social app that connects mutually interested users for dating and networking purposes by gathering and analysing users' basic information and interests pulled from Facebook. The app, which allows users to swipe to the right if they like a match or swipe to the left if they don't, released in 2012 and currently processes an average of 750 million swipes and 10 million matches per day.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tinder has "sparked a fire in Hollywood" and become so popular that Tinder will soon adopt a verification program similar to Twitter. Sean Rad, chief executive officer at Tinder, said celebrities make few matches because users assume the profiles are fake. That's about to change, though: A new verification program will "allow celebrities to enter Tinder in a different way," Rad said.

A release date for Tinder's upcoming verification feature for celebrities has not ben revealed. Rad only said celebrities would "soon" be able to bypass Tinder's Facebook login to create accounts using their real names. He didn't provide much more detail on how Tinder plans to verify high-profile users, though he indicated the feature would also be a draw for average users.

For instance, because Tinder serves up potential matches based on proximity, some Tinder users apparently gathered near the Dolby Theatre on Oscar Sunday in the hope of matching with a celebrity, Rad claimed. That said, users could only chat with each other after they both swiped right, thus allowing either party to filter unwanted chats and matches.