  Facebook News Feed redesign now finally rolling out after a year, with new UI changes

The News Feed redesign that Facebook unveiled almost a year ago exactly, and which Pocket-lint briefly reviewed, is finally rolling out to users worldwide. But it's been tweaked a little.

Facebook began rolling out the News Feed redesign last autumn, but then it halted after user satisfaction dipped extremely low. According to tech website Recode, Facebook has made some changes to the redesign and plans to once again start implementing the year-old version of News Feed starting today. This version of News Feed therefore won't be redesign shown off in March 2013 (pictured below).

Facebook announced last year that it was updating the look and feel of News Feed. The desktop version of the website suddenly replicated the mobile app experience a lot more, including a cleaner design that was easier to navigate and use. Stories were also created in siloed windows with grey borders separating them from each other, and columns, most noticeably the left column, received major navigational changes.

In an interview with Recode, Greg Marra, News Feed product manager, admitted Facebook had spent the last year listening to users, seeing what was working and what wasn’t working with the redesigned News Feed, and now Facebook is finally ready to release an updated version of that failed redesign. Don't worry - Marra said the new version takes "all of that feedback into account".

Specifically, Recode claimed all of the changes to left and right columns are gone. Facebook instead focused on larger photos in the stream and updated designs for Like buttons and links. The new set of what Recode described as "minor design updates" should roll out for the desktop to all Facebook users in the coming weeks.

Update: Facebook has introduced an "updated look for News Feed" via its Product News blog.

"You may recall that last year we experimented with a complete redesign of News Feed for desktop and mobile. People who tested it told us that they liked the bigger photos and images, but found it more difficult to navigate Facebook overall," wrote Facebook. "The updated design has the best of both worlds: it keeps the layout and navigation people liked, but offers bigger images and photos, as well as a new font."

Facebook further claimed its new News Feed will make the desktop and mobile versions of Facebook look the same. You can see the new News Feed in the pictured atop. Also, Facebook confirmed its current News Feed design on mobile will remain the same.