  Facebook Messenger lands for Windows Phone - without voice messaging and chat heads

Facebook and Microsoft announced at Mobile World Congress 2014 that a Facebook Messenger app for Windows Phone is in the works. That app has now arrived - but it is missing a few noticeable features.

Although Facebook Messenger brought most of its messaging experience to Windows Phone, such as stickers and group conversations, you'll quickly realise there are no options for voice messaging. There's also no chat heads. Facebook hasn't said why it didn't include these hot features, but it also didn't explain why it randomly shut down Facebook Messenger for Windows desktop earlier this month.

Facebook Messenger for Windows desktop released in March 2012 after a limited beta test among developers during the previous year. However, in a statement to Pocket-lint, Facebook revealed last week that its two-year-old Facebook Messenger app for Windows would go become extinct on 3 March. The social network has remained quiet when asked about the desktop app's abrupt closure.

As for Facebook Messenger for Windows Phone, the app is an instant messaging service that supports text and video communication. It is also integrated with Facebook's web-based Chat feature. You can therefore see who’s online for a private or group chat, then send a message, with pictures and stickers, and you can share your location so friends will know if you are nearby.

You can grab Facebook Messenger from the Windows Store free of charge, starting today. It works with Windows Phone 8.