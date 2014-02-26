American Idol now lets you cast votes through Google, will show Facebook conversations on air

Reality-singing competition American Idol has adopted a new pilot voting system, thanks to Google, more than a decade after the series originally launched on FOX network.

American Idol’s live finalist performance show start tonight - and that means you can begin voting for Idol finalists. Instead of calling in your vote, however, simply cast it via Google from your mobile device or desktop. FOX and Google have partnered to let you vote on google.com or by using the Google Search app on iOS and Android. Just search for "american idol" or "idol" during the voting window and pick your favourite finalist.

"Add up to 50 votes per contestant. You can select your favorites and submit your picks - directly from Google. You can vote for as many contestants as you want," explained Google in a blog post. "Click submit to send your votes to American Idol. Then watch Idol videos on YouTube, share on Google+, or go back and vote for another contestant if you haven’t yet."

But that's not all: FOX also partnered with Facebook. American Idol will now display Facebook data during the live show, including bits like real-time voting updates and conversations and engagement from viewers about the show. Such integration will bring a "new dimension to the viewing experience and enhance the connection fans have with the show and its contestants," according to Facebook.

American Idol's live finalist performance show starts on 26 February at 8PM EST. Apart from using Google's pilot voting system, American Idol viewers can also cast their votes via AmericanIdol.com, the American Idol app, text messaging, or the classic toll-free calling method.