  Facebook closing @facebook.com messaging service after small usage

Facebook is closing its @facebook.com messaging/email service, which has been available since 2010.

"We’re notifying people who use their @facbook.com email that the feature is changing," a spokesman told Pocket-lint. "When someone sends you an email to your @facebook.com address, it will no longer go to your Messages on Facebook. Instead, the email will be forwarded to the primary email address on your account."

Introduced on stage by Mark Zuckerburg at a November 2010 event, the overriding idea of the email service was to collate all of your communications avenues into one conversation stream. It featured a "Social Inbox" that let you personalise how you receive your messages, and it was meant to let you decide how you want to talk to your friends: via SMS, chat, email or Messages.

Apparently it wasn't catching on.

Facebook isn't shying away from giving the reason for the closure, saying: "We’re making this change because most people haven’t been using their Facebook email address, and we can focus on improving our mobile messaging experience for everyone."

The closing of the @facebook.com email service follows Facebook's acquisition of messaging service WhatsApp for more than $16 billion last week.