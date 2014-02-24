  1. Home
Facebook closing @facebook.com messaging service after small usage

Facebook is closing its @facebook.com messaging/email service, which has been available since 2010.

"We’re notifying people who use their @facbook.com email that the feature is changing," a spokesman told Pocket-lint. "When someone sends you an email to your @facebook.com address, it will no longer go to your Messages on Facebook. Instead, the email will be forwarded to the primary email address on your account."

Read: Zuckerberg wants to make social networking, messaging and search free for all

Introduced on stage by Mark Zuckerburg at a November 2010 event, the overriding idea of the email service was to collate all of your communications avenues into one conversation stream. It featured a "Social Inbox" that let you personalise how you receive your messages, and it was meant to let you decide how you want to talk to your friends: via SMS, chat, email or Messages. 

Apparently it wasn't catching on.  

Facebook isn't shying away from giving the reason for the closure, saying: "We’re making this change because most people haven’t been using their Facebook email address, and we can focus on improving our mobile messaging experience for everyone."

The closing of the @facebook.com email service follows Facebook's acquisition of messaging service WhatsApp for more than $16 billion last week.

