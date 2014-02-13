Facebook's new custom gender option: Here's how to choose your preferred gender and pronoun

Facebook wants everybody to feel comfortable using its service - which includes having the ability to express gender on the social network. Facebook has therefore introduced a new custom gender option, and it's available starting today.

Facebook said the new option will allow people to better express their identity. The company even collaborated with its own Network of Support, a group of LGBT advocacy organisations, to come up with a well-rounded list of gender identities to offer users. You can select "neither" or "other" and even indicate whether you want to be referred to as he, she, or they, among other things.

Pocket-lint has detailed a step-by-step guide on how to customise your gender and pronoun on Facebook, and we've also detailed how you can control the audience with who you want to share your custom gender. Unfortunately, the new custom gender option is only available to US English users at the moment. If you'd still like to learn more though, keep reading.

1. To edit your gender on Facebook, go to your profile timeline.

2. Once on your profile, click the "Update Info" button beneath your cover photo.

3. Your About page will appear. Scroll down to Basic Information and click "Edit" in the top-right corner of the section.

4. A pop-out menu will appear. Click the drop-down menu for Gender and select "Custom".

5. Then enter the "gender" you prefer in the blank field. There are tons of options like two-spirit, trans woman, neither, etc.

6. After you've entered a gender, make sure to designate who can see your gender. The Friends drop-down box next to the gender field lets you pick audiences from lists, friends, custom, etc.

7. In addition to your custom gender, you can select a custom "Preferred Pronoun". Examples include her, him, or them. Keep in mind that your preferred pronoun will appear to all of your friends.

8. Once finished making all of the above adjustments, click the "Save" button on the bottom of the pop-out menu.

And that's it. You've now had an equal opportunity to fully express yourself on Facebook. Congrats!