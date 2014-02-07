Don't like your Facebook Look Back video? Now you can edit it

As promised, Facebook now lets you edit your Look Back video.

The social network recently launched a Look Back page to celebrate its 10th anniversary. If you visit that page, Facebook's algorithm will auto-generate a video of your profile history. It's like a reel of highlights, where it will show the year you joined Facebook, your most-liked photos, statuses with the most engagement.

It's a pretty cool feature. Unless your video served up a forgotten photo of an ex or a status about you losing a job or loved one. In that case, chances are, you didn't quite like the feature enough to share your video with friends.

Facebook apparently realised that not everyone might like an auto-generated Look Back video, so it announced this week that it planned to add an edit button, though it didn't provide a date for when the capability would launch. That editing feature is now live. To begin using it, go to the following website: www.facebook.com/lookback/edit

The Edit page for Look Back videos gives you the option to choose three "first moments" on Facebook. It also lets you choose four "most-liked" posts, nine "uploaded" photos, and 38 photos for "photo grids". Once you're done hand-picking every detail, click the green "Share Your Movie" button at the top of the page.

Now you can join the hundreds of people on your friends list by proudly sharing your Look Back video.