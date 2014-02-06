  Facebook Look Back will let you edit your video soon

If you use Facebook you've likely already seen your Look Back video. The video feature, created by Facebook for its 10th birthday, will soon allow you to edit too.

Look Back is a video of your years on Facebook showing photos and status updates that got the most likes. But if ex-girlfriends and more embarrassing moments have crept in there's nothing you can currently do to edit the automatically generated video. That's going to change.

Facebook has told Tech Crunch that it plans to add an edit button to the Look Back feature.

"We will be launching an edit feature soon that will allow people to change moments in their movies or update the ones they shared," says a Facebook representative. "I don’t have exact timing at the moment, but this will enable people to remove a post from the movie that was pre-selected and change it to a different one."

READ: Facebook Look Back shows you a video of your life since joining Facebook

The Look Back support page currently features mentions of an "Edit Your Movie" button that doesn't exist. This suggests Facebook planned to launch the feature when Look Back was revealed but couldn't get it ready in time.

Look Back has been very popular, so allowing editing makes a lot of sense for Facebook - especially with all the competition from Snapchat and Vine.

READ: Snapchat said no to $3B Facebook buyout, thinks it will be worth more