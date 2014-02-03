  Facebook on Paper app: No plans for international release, iPad or Android app

Facebook has confirmed to Pocket-lint that its new content discovery app Paper won't be released for the iPad, Android or international users at this time.

The Paper app, released for iPhone on Monday in the US, re-envisions how content is viewed on the bustling social network. Keeping the app on iPhone only, it seems like Paper is really just a testing ground for Facebook design.

"We're a small team and are excited to see how people use this and what their feedback is," a Facebook spokesperson told Pocket-lint.

Facebook says feedback will be key "before we expand". It has limited resources invested in the Paper app, keeping the team to only 15 designers and engineers.

Read: Facebook Paper for iPhone hands-on

Paper has interesting controls mechanisms built into the app that allow you to explore the content with more "natural movements". Thumbing through stories has been made intuitive, while tilting the phone will allow you to view high-resolution panoramic photos from "corner to corner" and see faces and other details up close. We can see features like these coming to Facebook's main application available across platforms, if found useful within Paper.

The Paper app is the first product to come out of Facebook Creative Labs. It will be followed by other new apps that "support the diverse ways people want to connect and share". Facebook told Pocket-lint that some apps out of Creative Labs "will be early stage, and some will be more polished. Facebook Creative Labs is a space to explore and to create new experiences – whether you want to share with a single person, a group of people, your friends, or everyone. "

In the meantime, if you're on any platform besides the iPhone and live outside the US, don't expect to use Paper any time soon.