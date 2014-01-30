  Facebook nears 1bn mobile monthly active users, says mobile ads provide 53 per cent of revenue

Facebook's mobile advertising strategy is paying off, big time.

The company just released fourth-quarter results for 2013. The most interesting bit concerned mobile numbers: 53 per cent of Facebook's revenue came from mobile advertising during the quarter. That's a major turnaround, considering the company didn't earn any revenue on its mobile business just a few years ago.

Facebook also revealed it had 945 million monthly mobile active users, an increase from 680 million in the same quarter of 2012. As for mobile daily active users, they reached 556 million on average in December, a 49 per cent year-on-year increase. Overall, 1.228 billion people accessed Facebook monthly from all of its platforms.

Facebook could well take advantage of its booming mobile audience by introducing more mobile apps. Facebook reportedly plans to launch a suite of standalone apps in 2014, with some rumours suggesting they will have a focus on contacts and calendar functions.

Other fourth-quarter numbers include $2.59 billion in revenue and earnings of 31 cents a share, beating analysts' expectations. The only bad news to come from Facebook's results regarded demographics. During the company's earnings call, David Ebersman, chief financial officer, admitted there had been a decline in daily use among younger teens.