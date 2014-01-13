  Facebook buys Branch and Potluck to form new Conversations group

Facebook added 10 new people to its talent pool today, thanks to the acquisition of Branch and Potluck for a reported $15 million.

Josh Miller and Cemre Güngör founded social platform Branch in 2012 with backing from Twitter co-founders Ev Williams and Biz Stone. It later launched Potluck, a web and mobile app "designed for friends to hang out and talk about cool things they find online".

The Verge reported that Facebook bought the company behind both products for $15 million. They will now become a part of Facebook. Specifically, a team of 10 people from the company will form Facebook's new Conversations group in New York City.

Miller confirmed the buyout via a Facebook post: "After two years building Branch and Potluck, I am thrilled to announce that we will be continuing our mission at Facebook! We will be forming Facebook's Conversations group, based in New York City, with the goal of helping people connect with others around their interests."

Facebook, which has a history of gobbling up smaller companies, asked Miller to build Branch at "Facebook scale", though both Branch and Potluck will continue to "live on" outside of Facebook.

Facebook's acquisitions tend to be talent acquisitions, and acquired products are subsequently shut down. Instagram is a notable exception, however. It's also the largest acquisition, costing Facebook $1 billion in 2012.