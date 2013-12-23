  1. Home
Facebook app for Windows Phone 8 update brings secondary Live Tiles for pinning chats and more

|
Facebook just published a significant update to the Facebook app for Windows Phone 8, with a focus on Live Tiles and notification capabilities.

Version 5.2 of the Facebook app includes redesigned primary Live Tiles on the Start screen, and they allow users to see notifications like what their friends have posted. There's also new secondary Live Tiles that will let users pin Facebook chats, events, groups, pages, and photo albums to the Start screen.

"Only on Windows Phone can you see who commented on a photo, what they wrote and which photo they commented on, from you phone’s Start screen Live Tile," explained Facebook on Facebook, naturally.

Facebook app for Windows Phone 8 also includes support for 30 more languages, meaning the app now supports all languages currently supported by Windows Phone. There are also improvemens to messaging, such as support for stickers and emoticons, and unspecified speed and reliability tweaks.

READ: Should I switch to Windows Phone? We jumped from Android and iOS to find out

These new changes should delight Windows Phone 8 users, especially since Facebook's app hasn't been too well-received thus far. In fact, it only has 3 out of 5 stars based on thousands of reviews in the Windows Phone Store. Today's update could boost that mediocre rating, though.

