Facebook 'save for later' reading feature pops up in leaked screenshots

Facebook wants to become your go-to RSS reader. Kind of.

Technology blog MyTechSkool reports that Facebook is experimenting with a feature that would allow you to save links to a list for reading later. These links would first be shared inside of Facebook. For instance, you would see shared stories appear in the News Feed, and then you could save them by tapping a small bookmark button earmarked on the story links.

Upon tapping the bookmark button, the story link will be placed in a “saved” menu that sits in the Facebook apps menu, according to recently leaked mobile screenshots. This type of save now, read later functionality currently exists in popular apps like Pocket and Instapaper.

Facebook has consistently tried to get users to discover, read and share articles all within its social network. This was first evident in a News Feed redesign from earlier this year, when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he wanted to give everyone "the best personalised newspaper in the world".

Rumours have long circulated about Facebook testing a Google Reader-like or Flipboard-style news reader. A developer allegedly even noticed mentions of RSS feeds in Facebook's code last summer, hinting at the real possibility of a reader launch. However, in a statement to Pocket-lint, a Facebook spokesman would only admit that Facebook is constantly testing new features.

It's not yet known if this "save for later" reading feature and new app menu options are currently appearing to a select few users. It's not even clear if they'll ever officially launch to the masses, but check out the gallery below to see all the newly-leaked screenshots. They are reportedly of a second iteration.