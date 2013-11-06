  1. Home
Facebook's Like button ditches the thumbs up after three years

Facebook's Like button ditches the thumbs up after three years
Facebook's Like button is three years old, and it's about due for an update. Or at least that's what Facebook thought, as the company has announced a new design for both the Like and Share buttons.

After first revealing that its Like and Share buttons are viewed more than 22 billion times daily across 7.5 million websites, Facebook said the new design will help people share content across the web even more. In fact, the new design has already begun rolling out, creating a "favourable increase" in Likes and Shares.

So Facebook has decided to roll out the buttons to everyone in the coming weeks. Anyone currently using the old Like button on their sites will be auto-upgraded to the new design in the rollout.

As for what's different about the new Like button, as you can see, Facebook has ditched the thumbs up for its "F" logo - complete with a bluer look overall. Interestingly, Facebook detailed a few of the websites already using the new buttons, yet it neglected to add them to its own announcing blog post.

Anyway, while this isn't major news, it's certainly noteworthy to see Facebook dumb its classic thumb-up design. Out with the old and in with the new, as they always say.

