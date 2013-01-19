  Facebook Q3 2013: 1.19B monthly active users, 874M mobile monthly active users

Facebook has just announced its Q3 2013 results, though the most interesting numbers concern active users rather than financial earnings.

The social network has now passed 1.19 billion monthly active users, with daily active users passing 728 million on average during September 2013. As for its number of mobile monthly active users, Facebook hit 874 million, with daily mobile active users passing 507 million on average for September 2013.

What does that mean? Well, Facebook saw an 18 per cent year-on-year increase for monthly active users, a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in daily active users, and a whopping 45 per cent year-on-year increase for mobile monthly active users.

That mobile number is extremely important to Facebook, as 73.44 per cent of Facebook’s total user base signs into Facebook from a mobile device. Therefore, since Facebook is now a public company, it needs to prove to investors that users are continuing to access Facebook while on the go.

Growing mobile user numbers equal satisfied investors. In fact, at this rate, Facebook might get to 80 percent in 2014. That's quite a feat for a company that started as a desktop website, and it certainly should make stockholders happy.

As for those financial earnings, third-quarter net income rose to $425 million from a loss of $59 million in the year-ago quarter. The company earned $621 million - excluding items - from $311 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenue spiked 60 percent to $2.02 billion from $1.26 billion in Q3 2012.

Analysts had expected Facebook to report earnings (excluding items) of $1.91 billion in revenue, according to a consensus estimate from Reuters.