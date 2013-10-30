Facebook considers tracking your cursor as you browse website

The methods for data collection might get a little more intense, if the latest rumours about Facebook's plans are believed to be true.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook is testing technology software that'll collect data on "minute user interactions with its content".

What exactly does this mean? Well, Facebook could start keeping an eye on how long your cursor hovers over certain parts of its website. Another example includes tracking whether your newsfeed is visible on desktops or mobile phones.

Ken Rudin, analytics chief at Facebook, told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that the collected data could be used for "an endless range of purposes–from product development to more precise targeting of advertising".

That means the data gathered could help Facebook develop more engaging News Feed layouts and adverts, for instance. Although this method of collecting data is interesting, it isn't the first of its kind. Shutterstock also tracks how long users hover over an image before buying it.

Facebook has admitted that it gathers demographic and behavioural data, and that its new tests primarily regard behavioural data. Rudin also said they're a part of a broader technology testing programme, though whether Facebook will incorporate the new data into its business has yet to be decided.

Either way, if the tests do go well, expect to have an improved Facebook experience at some point in the near future. Of course, that's in exchange for your every movement being monitored on Facebook. Fun times!