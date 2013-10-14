Facebook buys Onavo: we hope that means data tracking built into the Facebook app to see what you've used

Onavo has announced today that it has been bought by Facebook. The Tel-Aviv start-up has won awards for its apps that allow mobile users to track how much data they are downloading, while also helping companies to streamline apps using its data compression software.

Facebook has reportedly paid up to $200 million for the 40-employee company, the offices of which it will use to set up its new Israel base. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, created Internet.org with the goal of compressing the internet so it becomes more accessible to the entire world. Onavo's compression skills should help reach that goal.

For the rest of the world it could mean an even faster Facebook app. But we're future-gazing and, while we do, hoping for a status icon in the Facebook app to show how much data you've used and what you have left - a bit like a battery percentage. But that's just our idea. You listening Mark?

"We expect Onavo’s data compression technology to play a central role in our mission to connect more people to the internet, and their analytic tools will help us provide better, more efficient mobile products," a Facebook spokesman said.

Despite our desire for Onavo to get involved in the Facebook app, it will remain largely independent initially, like Facebook's Instagram and Parse purchases.