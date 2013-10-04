  Facebook for Windows Phone updated: adds support for batch photos, unfriending, unliking and more

Microsoft has just updated the Facebook app for Windows Phone, effectively pushing many new features out of beta.

The latest version serves up numerous handy upgrades, as noted by Microsoft, such as helpful photo-related features. The only addition described however is the ability to attach and upload photos to messages in batches.

Another interesting feature allows users to unfriend people and unlike content. These are common abilities found within the web version, as well as both iOS and Android versions, but they've amazingly just made it to the new Facebook for Windows Phone.

There's also inline tagging now, giving users the means to mention their friends despite the type of content they're posting. It's also a feature that's most handy on mobile, because mobile users will likely find it easier to tag names in a post rather than combing through menus to send a message.

The final new feature isn't really a feature but rather a much-needed improvement: Facebook for Windows Phone is now available in 19 languages. Microsoft also mentioned a few unspecified navigation improvements and performance tweaks to make checking-in and posting to Facebook faster and easier.

Read: Microsoft redesigns Facebook for Windows Phone in new beta

Facebook for Windows Phone is now at version 5.1; go download the new version now directly from the Windows Phone Store. Today's update marks the second release since Microsoft announced a Facebook beta program in April. To test the latest Facebook features from Microsoft, just join the beta at the Windows Phone Store.