  Facebook adds Flickr, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram to Facebook Home

Facebook Home just got a little less Facebook-y.

The lock screen replacement UI for Android devices, which Facebook released in April, originally served up only Facebook content, though Mark Zuckerberg, the company's chief executive officer, had promised there would be more content from other apps and sites.

Six months later, Zuckerberg has fulfilled his promise: Facebook announced today that Facebook Home users can now wake up their Android phone and swipe through photos and posts from Flickr, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram, in addition to Facebook.

You can also like posts from these services simply by double-tapping them when they appear on your screen. What's even more interesting is that Facebook Home allows users to disable Facebook posts, so that way they'll only see content from the other services.

Read: Facebook effect: Instagram ads coming to the US in a 'couple months'

To add Flickr, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram, just connect to their apps. Facebook said the feature will begin testing within the Facebook for Android Beta program. Once it's finished in Beta, the new Facebook Home will become available to the public. But anyone can currently sign up for the beta.

Facebook's strategy will likely help expose Facebook Home to more users. People might have been reluctant to instal it before because of its limited scope. After all, how claustrophobic is it to only see a stream of Facebook content when you're also active on other social networks?

That said, even with Flickr, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram on Facebook Home, the Home lock screen still highlights Facebook apps such as Facebook Messenger. The hope for Facebook is that it will soon dominate Android screens just like it dominates desktop screens (or at least social networks).