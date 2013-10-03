  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Facebook app news

Facebook adds Flickr, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram to Facebook Home

|
  Facebook adds Flickr, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram to Facebook Home
Best broadband deals in November 2018: Free £100 Mastercard and £89.99 Amazon Echo with BT
Best broadband deals in November 2018: Free £100 Mastercard and £89.99 Amazon Echo with BT

Facebook Home just got a little less Facebook-y.

The lock screen replacement UI for Android devices, which Facebook released in April, originally served up only Facebook content, though Mark Zuckerberg, the company's chief executive officer, had promised there would be more content from other apps and sites.

Six months later, Zuckerberg has fulfilled his promise: Facebook announced today that Facebook Home users can now wake up their Android phone and swipe through photos and posts from Flickr, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram, in addition to Facebook.

You can also like posts from these services simply by double-tapping them when they appear on your screen. What's even more interesting is that Facebook Home allows users to disable Facebook posts, so that way they'll only see content from the other services.

Read: Facebook effect: Instagram ads coming to the US in a 'couple months'

To add Flickr, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram, just connect to their apps. Facebook said the feature will begin testing within the Facebook for Android Beta program. Once it's finished in Beta, the new Facebook Home will become available to the public. But anyone can currently sign up for the beta.

Facebook's strategy will likely help expose Facebook Home to more users. People might have been reluctant to instal it before because of its limited scope. After all, how claustrophobic is it to only see a stream of Facebook content when you're also active on other social networks?

That said, even with Flickr, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram on Facebook Home, the Home lock screen still highlights Facebook apps such as Facebook Messenger. The hope for Facebook is that it will soon dominate Android screens just like it dominates desktop screens (or at least social networks).

PopularIn Apps
Spotify app to allow you to import your own songs
Google wants to officially ditch Hangouts for RCS messaging in 2020
Finally! Pokemon Go will add PvP trainer battles soon, Niantic teases
Plex now offers Tidal streaming with bundled subscriptions for both
Microsoft made a video to show off its new Office icons - see it here
Use Alexa to help shed some pounds, The Body Coach Joe Wicks gets own skill
Comments