Facebook update will let you edit posts on web and Android, iOS update coming

Ever post a link, photo or status on Facebook and notice such an egregious typo that you immediately had to delete, edit and re-publish? No? Anybody? Well, for the grammar-conscious geeks out there, Facebook is about to change all that.

According to The Verge, Facebook will for the first time allow users to edit their posts. The update will go live on the web and Android app later today, while an update for iOS is coming soon. Be warned, though: this is a gradual rollout. Facebook is notoriously slow at making sure everyone gets the latest features, so it could be a while before this functionality is available to you.

The update is quite similar to comment editing, which Facebook introduced in 2012. The tool allows people to correct mistakes or amend their comments on posts, and all previous edits are viewable in a pop-out history window once clicked.

Many people praised the ability to edit comments on Facebook, because they previously had to delete their comments if they misspelt or worded something wrong. Obviously, once deleting a comment, users would lose any likes and engagement. Quite similarly, if a Facebook user deletes a post, they lose all comments and likes on that post.

With today's update users can post and edit away, without having to delete or lose anything.

UPDATE: The Facebook for Android app has been updated with the following change: "Edit your posts and comments, and tap to see all your changes." 

