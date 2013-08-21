Facebook opens enhanced Embedded Posts to everyone

Facebook Embedded Posts are now available to everyone, it was announced on Wednesday, with the feature including several new tweaks based on feedback from launch partners.

When Facebook introduced Embedded Posts in July, it was available only to publishers like CNN, Huffington Post, Bleacher Report, PEOPLE and Mashable. The company promised broader availability and has now fulfilled its promise by opening up availability to everyone.

Embedded Posts allow users to share their public Facebook posts with the rest of the Web, as they can add them to their blog, website, etc. The posts can include pictures, videos and hashtags. Speaking of hashtags, clicking on hashtags in an embedded post serves up similar content. Users can even click a "See More" link to expand and see full commentary - or click "Follow" to subscribe to more posts from people and pages

One of the new tweaks added to Embedded Posts includes in-line video playback, in which videos can now play directly on a website. Users can also directly access the embed code from an embedded post, as Facebook has added the ability to embed posts from a third-party website. Just click the drop-down next to the "Like Page" or "Follow" button to access the embed code.

Finally, yet importantly, Facebook has improved Embedded Posts' mobile experience. The company reduced the width of Embedded Posts to fit smaller screens and added larger Like, Comment, and Share buttons to for easier tapping.

Facebook has probably launched Embedded Posts to rival Twitter, as it previously did by launching Instagram Video to take on Twitter's Vine service. But Facebook's feature is a more interactive widget than the Twitter offering.

Twitter makes users leave the website they're on via pop-up to interact with embedded tweets, and, of course, it limits them to 140 characters when replying. Facebook's Embedded Posts is less restricting, which should subsequently help the social network to expand its reach, entice more users and steam ahead of Twitter in terms of engagement.

Also released on Wednesday was new version of the Facebook plugin for WordPress that supports Embedded Posts.