Celebs to get their own VIP Facebook smartphone app

Celebrities will soon find it easier to engage with fans on Facebook as the social network is testing a mobile application designed especially for them. The VIP app is currently being beta-tested by a select few, unnamed stars with a view to rolling it out more widely if there is demand.

The app makes it easier for celebs (or fan clubs who control a celebrity account) to control the amount of chatter and commentary from followers after a status update. They can then more easily respond from a smartphone or tablet when on the move, and even take part in a wider conversation.

It has essentially been created to combat Twitter's dominance when it comes to engaging with the rich and famous. As AllThingsD says, it has long been easier to scroll down on the Twitter mobile app to see individual responses and reply. That is why many more celebrities currently maintain a healthy Twitter account than a Facebook one.

Facebook is already introducing features in response to the rapid rise of Twitter, including hashtags, embedded posts and trending topics, the VIP app is the latest it seems.

"We are currently testing some mobile features designed to help public figures interact with their fans," the company said in a statement. "We are testing these features with a small group of partners and will share more details should we roll it out more widely."