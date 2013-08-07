  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Facebook app news

Facebook Graph Search now available to all US English users

|
  Facebook Graph Search now available to all US English users
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room

Facebook has confirmed to Pocket-lint that its Graph Search feature, announced in January, is now available to all English US users.

Facebook initially launched Graph Search in January, offering a new way for users to find people, photos, places and interests that are most relevant to them on Facebook.

READ: Facebook Graph Search goes live, we go hands-on

Graph search, which allows you to search things like people working at named companies or friends of friends who are members of certain groups on the social network has slowly been rolling out to users over the last eight months.

The news follows announcements from Facebook that it will be enhancing its News Feed feature in the next couple of days by adding a new feature called Story Bumping. 

PopularIn Apps
Walmart wants you to shop from the comfort of your own home in VR
eBay flash deal gives you 15% off everything on site today only
Why Twitter 'broke' some third-party apps
Amazon's world domination soon to extend to cinemas too
Pokemon Go's new Niantic Kids login portal adds parental controls
Google Coach: Google's new health system for Wear OS revealed in leak
Comments