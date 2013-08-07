  Facebook Graph Search now available to all US English users

Facebook has confirmed to Pocket-lint that its Graph Search feature, announced in January, is now available to all English US users.

Facebook initially launched Graph Search in January, offering a new way for users to find people, photos, places and interests that are most relevant to them on Facebook.

READ: Facebook Graph Search goes live, we go hands-on

Graph search, which allows you to search things like people working at named companies or friends of friends who are members of certain groups on the social network has slowly been rolling out to users over the last eight months.

The news follows announcements from Facebook that it will be enhancing its News Feed feature in the next couple of days by adding a new feature called Story Bumping.