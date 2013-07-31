  Facebook introduces Embedded Posts in bid to rival Twitter and expand reach across Web

A couple of weeks after Facebook-owned Instagram launched web embeds to compete with Twitter-owned Vine, it seems Facebook has decided to roll out the feature for itself to rival Twitter directly.

Appropriately called Embedded Posts, the new feature will allow users to share their public Facebook posts with the rest of the Web. They can add them to their blog, website, etc., and the posts can include pictures, videos and hashtags.

"People can also like and share the post directly from the embed," wrote Facebook on its Newsroom page. "Only posts set to public can be embedded on other web sites."

Twitter has long offered a similar feature via embeddable tweets, while its six-second-video-sharing service has also offered the ability to embed Vines. Many view embeddable tweets, Vines and posts as a way for websites and services to encourage user engagement as well as attract new users by becoming more visible across the Internet.

Facebook provided an example embedded post from the official British Monarchy Page (as seen above) - which announced when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left the hospital earlier this month with the #RoyalBabyBoy.

Facebook noted how clicking the hashtag in the embedded post served up similar content on Facebook. People could also like the official British Monarchy Page directly from the embedded post by clicking the "Like Page" button in the upper right corner.

And that's just the beginning. People can click a "See More" link to expand and see full commentary or click "Follow" to subscribe to more posts from people and pages. Also, when liking or commenting on an embedded post, the post will simultaneously update on Facebook and wherever it's embedded.

Twitter makes users leave the website they're on via pop-up to interact with embedded tweets, and, of course, it limits them to 140 characters when replying. Facebook's Embedded Posts feature is therefore a more interactive widget with less restricting features, which should subsequently help the social network to expand its reach, entice more users and steam ahead of Twitter in terms of engagement.

The feature is rolling out now, although CNN, Huffington Post, Bleacher Report, PEOPLE and Mashable already have it. Facebook said broader availability is coming soon, so it could be a bit before personal accounts have access.