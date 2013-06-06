  Facebook Home adds Favorites tray in Facebook for Android update

Following reports that Facebook wants to add more features to its Facebook Home, Facebook for Android has updated on Thursday with improvements for the social network's native app and app launcher.

The Facebook for Android app now allow users to easily change who can see something they've shared, and it includes the ability to send multiple photos in a single message with a just tap on the + symbol. As for Facebook Home, users can now customise their app launcher by dragging apps to a new Favorites tray.

Facebook Home's new Favorites tray appears in the full list of apps, spotlighting a select few apps permanently on the bottom of that list so users won't have to search to find their favorite apps. It's a small update that makes the app launcher more like a traditional OS experience.

All Facebook Home enhancements are included in updates to Facebook for Android on Google Play, so the social network's users can simply update to the latest Android version to get everything new for both apps. However, Facebook Home updates will not work for users unless they've already installed Facebook Home on their Android devices.

Read:EE confirms 'holding off launching the HTC First in the UK'

Facebook Home, which passed the 1 million-download mark from Google Play in May, essentially aims to put users' friends front and centre by overlaying the traditional Android lock screen with content. Despite a slew of downloads, Facebook Home has received mixed reactions.

The EE even confirmed to Pocket-lint recently that Facebook requested a delay in the UK launch of its HTC First, noting it chiefly wants to bulk Facebook Home with more features before a global rollout.