  Facebook launches Verified Pages with check marks nearly identical to Twitter's badge

Facebook launched Verified Pages on Wednesday for celebrities, high-profile people and businesses with authentic accounts.

Verified Pages and profiles have a small, blue check mark, which looks practically identical to Twitter's verified badge, beside profile names on timelines, in search results and elsewhere on the social network.

Facebook’s Help Center confusingly calls the iconic check mark a “blue badge", even though its Newsroom page first called it a “check mark”, but it still means the same thing either way.

"Verified Pages belong to a small group of prominent public figures (celebrities, journalists, government officials, popular brands and businesses) with large audiences," wrote Facebook on its Newsroom page, although the social network warned that not every authentic profile or page has been verified.

Facebook also said users can’t request to have their profile or Page verified, which is also similar to Twitter's verified offering, but users can report fake accounts that are impersonating someone, a business or a brand.

Verified Pages is rolling out to profiles starting today.