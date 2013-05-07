Facebook Messenger for iOS updated with stickers and swipe to delete

Facebook Messenger for iOS was given a handsome update on Monday, adding the ability to delete a message by swiping and the addition of the beloved stickers that first appeared within Facebook Home.

Now available on the App Store, the stickers within Messenger are much like "emojis" made popular in texting. Facebook has included several animated creations - which are a bit odd, to be honest. To add a sticker, you can tap the smiley in the text box, select one, and tap to insert it into the conversation. Facebook is also offering premium stickers that can be purchased from the basket in the bottom right of the app, if spending money on digital goods to express emotions is your thing.

As for swiping to delete, this was a feature once available that was taken away. Facebook says it is now back by popular demand and works similar to deleting messages within Apple's messaging application in iOS.

It's worth noting that Facebook is rolling out stickers on a limited basis, so if you download the Facebook Messenger update and don't see it, don't panic. "Stickers will be available to everyone over the next few weeks," the company says.