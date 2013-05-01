  Facebook reports 751m monthly mobile users, 1.1bn active users per month

Facebook is out with its Q1 2013 earnings, reporting revenue of $1.46 billion (£93.7 million), an increase of 38 per cent compared to the $1.06 billion made in the first quarter of 2012. As for pure profit, Facebook reported $373 million, down 2 per cent from $381 million in the first quarter of 2012.

Usage on its services is on the up and up, in keeping with Facebook's typical news. The social network giant is reporting 665 million daily active users, an increase of 26 per cent year on year. Monthly active users were 1.11 billion, an increase of 23 per cent year on year. The numbers also give us an indication of Facebook's reliance on mobile users, as average monthly active mobile users reached 751 million, a whopping 54 per cent increase on the same period last year. That's more than access from a desktop or laptop.

"We've made a lot of progress in the first few months of the year," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. "We have seen strong growth and engagement across our community and launched several exciting products." Ad revenue for the quarter topped $1.25 billion, with $375 million (or 35 per cent) coming from mobile.

As we previously noted, Facebook's mobile photo-sharing service Instragram reached 100 million monthly active users in February. From January to February, Instagram saw an impressive 10 million active user growth in one month alone. Furthermore in January, Instagram shared that 40 million photos are posted every day and 8,500 likes and 1,000 comments stream in through mobile screens every second. We suspect those numbers have risen.

Don't count Facebook out yet.