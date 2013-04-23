  Facebook puts mobile first with new redesigned Pages layout

Facebook's mobile-centric approach continues with a newly redesigned Facebook Pages layout. The new look, which has been designed specifically for mobile, includes changes such as a stripped-back, simpler layout better suited to smartphones.

As well as the cleaner design, the new Facebook Pages also feature more relevant information at the top, so you don't need to scroll down. Things like photographs and location data will sit at the top of any Facebook Pages now on mobile. Basic Facebook functions such as Like, as well as the ability to call or message those relevant to a Facebook Page, have also been made simpler, using single-press icons at the top of a Page.

For those not familiar with Facebook Pages, these are the parts of Facebook you come across whenever you look at a business, music, brand, product or cause. You can create your own Facebook Page now at the Facebook website.

The important thing to take from this is that it is the first time Facebook has opted for a mobile-first policy. The redesign is geared towards smartphone and not the desktop. It comes just after the launch of Facebook Home, an Android skin which aims to put the social networking site at the heart of your smartphone. Since Facebook Home's launch it is rumoured to have mustered only around 500,000 downloads, which might seem large but is small fry compared to the website's one billion plus users.

Still, Facebook is very clearly committed to mobile. Changes to Facebook Pages should start rolling out to iOS users now, but Android fans will have to wait a while longer.