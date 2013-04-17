  Facebook Home comes home: Available globally

Facebook has made Facebook Home available to those in the UK and the rest of the world, so the new app is available for anyone with a compatible device.

Facebook Home, the launcher app that brings your Facebook feed to the home screen of your Android device launched in the US on 12 April 2013, with Facebook promising that it would be available globally with as little delay as possible.

The Facebook Home app is limited to compatible devices, however, so you'll have to have a Samsung Galaxy S III, Samsung Galaxy Note II, HTC One X, HTC One X+ for the app to work now.

The HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4 will be supported in the future, Facebook has previously confirmed, choosing to target high-end handsets first.

The standalone download for Android puts you in touch with Facebook, letting you Like and comment quickly and easily, and giving a nice simple way to swipe through photos and updates posted by friends.

Working in combination with the recently updated Facebook for Android app and Facebook Messenger, you'll get access to those Facebook features quickly and easily, but in the process you lose the regular launcher features your Android device might already offer.

The app is free, however, and can easily be removed or disabled on your device, and now you can head over to Google Play and test it for yourself.