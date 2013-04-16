  Facebook wants to bring Home to the iPhone, reportedly talking to Apple

Facebook is in talks with Apple to bring a form of its Home software to the iPhone, according to Bloomberg. Facebook Home was debuted as a launcher on top of Android earlier this month, but the social network wants to take it a step further to increase exposure.

Apple is known for its "walled garden" approach for iOS, as it doesn't have the openness of Android to build anything more than an app on the App Store, without Apple's explicit help. Facebook and the folks in Cupertino already have a bit of a relationship with the several ties-in of Facebook that are already present throughout iOS 6.

Adam Mosseri, director of product at Facebook, confirmed the news in an interview with Bloomberg. Facebook is speaking to Apple about expanding to Home platform, but he was quick to note that the talks aren't finalised.

During the announcement of Facebook Home, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg said, "We have a great relationship with Apple. Anything that happens with Apple is going to happen with partnership. Google’s Android is open so we don’t have to work with them."

We seriously doubt Facebook would be able to take over the whole lock screen and home screen on iOS like they have on Android, given Apple's strict restrictions. The goal of Facebook here is probably to expand a bit further on the Facebook app that's available on the App Store with features like Chat Heads -- we're just speculating here.

“It may or may not be Home,” Mosseri said when discussing iOS. “We could also just bring some of the design values to the iOS app. That might be how it ends up. Or we could build just the lock screen. Maybe then it’s not called Home, it’s called something else.”

Additionally, Mosseri said Facebook is also speaking with Microsoft about bringing the same to the Windows Phone platform. It's interesting to see how vocal Facebook is about their private talks.

Facebook Home is off to a rocky start with negative reviews on Google Play, but that could quickly change as Facebook is promising monthly updates.

We'll be watching to see where Facebook takes Home next.