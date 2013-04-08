  Facebook Home Android beta leaks ahead of official release, ready to download

Update: Facebook has killed the servers for the leak, ending in a black News Feed.

A beta test version of Facebook Home, the recently announced Android launcher that marks Facebook's first steps into smartphone software ownership, has leaked online ahead of the official launch on 12 April.

It has been pulled from the ROM of HTC First - the first "Facebook Phone" - by mobile phone site MoDaCo, which offers it for download.

There are some restrictions, however. Not must owners install it at their own risk - it doesn't even have some features, including Chat Heads, enabled - but it will only work on handsets with a maximum resolution of 1280 x 768. That said, MoDaCo says it will work on any Android device that meets that specification. The final Facebook Home will only work with specific devices on launch, namely HTC One, HTC One X, HTC One X+, Samsung Galaxy S III, Samsung Galaxy S4 and Samsung Galaxy Note II.

It will even work on a Nexus 7, even though official tablet support is not slated until much later in the year.

The leak comes in the shape of three APKs linked to by MoDaCo. They all need to be installed for it to work. Again, do so at your own risk. Either that, or wait until the official release hits Google Play on Friday.

