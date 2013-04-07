  Facebook airs silly 'Airplane' Facebook Home ad spot on TV

Facebook has begun an advertising campaign for its new Facebook Home launcher on Android. Home focuses on people and not apps, as Mark Zuckerburg explained at the launch event in San Francisco last week.

The Airplane advertisement Facebook showed during its event to announce Home is now being shown on television. The first airing on Saturday was in front of millions during the Final Four basketball games on CBS.

The advertisement is a bit silly. "A boring business trip gets a lot less boring, when Facebook Home brings a guy's friends on the journey with him," explains Facebook. "And all it takes is a few glances to reveal that his life isn't as conservative as his khakis." Nonetheless it could get people interested.

Even though Facebook Home won't be available on Google Play in the US until 12 April, Facebook is also airing ads on its mobile and desktop sites that push users to the Facebook Mobile page.

Besides being downloadable for five devices at launch, Home will come pre-loaded on the HTC First, available on AT&T for $99 (£65) from 12 April. The First will launch in the UK exclusively on EE this summer.