  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Facebook app news

Facebook phone unveiled as HTC First with Facebook Home, available 12 April on AT&T US, EE coming soon

|
1/3  
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room

Facebook has officially announced the HTC First "Facebook Phone" at a media event at its headquarters in San Francisco.

Peter Chou, HTC's chief executive officer, revealed the handset based on Android with Facebook's own Facebook Home launched on top. It's the only handset right now to have Facebook Home pre-loaded

facebook phone unveiled as htc first with facebook home available 12 april on at t us ee coming soon image 2

The HTC First will be available in four colours: red, baby blue, white and black. It will be available on AT&T on 12 April for $99 (£65) with LTE on-board. In the UK, EE has announced it will be carrying the HTC First in the summer as an EE exclusive.

The HTC First features a 4.3-inch 720p display, 5-megapixel rear camera, 1.6-megapixel front camera, 1GHz dual-core processor, LTE, Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean, and Facebook Home.

It will come with 25GB Dropbox storage as standard free for the first two years.  

facebook phone unveiled as htc first with facebook home available 12 april on at t us ee coming soon image 3

Facebook Home will bring the experience of Facebook friends to the home and lockscreen of Android through Cover Flow. There are no gestures to see the content flowing from your Facebook friends, it's simply just loaded in the background when the handset is sleeping. You can even comment and interact from Home.

"What would it look like if our phones were built around people and not apps?" Facebook's Mark Zuckerburg said when discussing Home. "We have our phones with us all the time. We want to know what's going around with people around us."

PopularIn Apps
How to set Spotify music as your alarm in Google Clock
How to make WhatsApp group voice and video calls
What is MoviePass, how does it work, and is it too good to be true?
Waze tips and tricks: Navigating the Waze way
WhatsApp group video calls are go! Group voice calling is coming, too
How to send a LinkedIn voice message, because that's a thing now
Comments