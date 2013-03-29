Facebook invites media to 'come see our new home on Android' on 4 April

Facebook has sent invites to members of the media to "come see our new home on Android" at an event at its headquarters on 4 April. Of course, our first inclination is to think Facebook will be announcing its latest "Facebook phone" efforts.

If leaks out of EvLeaks are to be believed, Facebook and HTC have partnered for a handset this spring, dubbed the HTC Myst. Could this be what the company plans to announce? There's a good chance, since the Myst has already rolled through the FCC for approval.

The Myst is said to offer mid-range specs, with a 1.5GHz Snapdragon dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage (no microSD expansion), 5-megapixel rear-camera, 1.6-megapixel front-camera, LTE and the latest version of Jelly Bean, falling under a 4.3-inch display.

Given Facebook's rumoured involvement, the Myst is said to feature the Facebook app, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and other official Facebook applications pre-loaded for users to get their social fix. Unlike the first "Facebook Phone" the HTC Status, it doesn't sound like the device will feature a dedicated Facebook button.

Adding to the Facebook phone rumours, 9to5Google says the HTC hardware will resemble closely Apple's iPhone and have Facebook integration throughout.

It's worth noting that things are still unclear, as neither Facebook nor HTC has confirmed anything. You bet we'll bring the you the latest in early April, once we hear official word.