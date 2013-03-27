Facebook Messenger for Android receiving voice calling functionality

Facebook has begun rolling out voice calling and voice message functionality on its Facebook Messenger for Android app to users in the UK. The Android functionality comes shortly after it was made available for UK iOS users earlier this week.

There's no need to update the app, as the functionality comes automatically over Facebook's servers. It's a cool feature, allowing for free calls that don't eat into your precious cellular minutes - just data if you're not on Wi-Fi. There are other solutions such as Skype and Vonage, but Facebook has all of your friends in one convenient place.

Initiating a call is easy by just tapping the "i" button in the top-right corner of chat with another user. The user on the other end will receive a push notification to accept or refuse the call. If your contact doesn't have Facebook Messenger open or lurking in the background of their device, you can leave them a voice message to pick up later.

The feature on Android looks to be a bit limited as it rolls out, The Next Web first noticed. Some users are receiving an error messaging when attempting to make calls. In our tests, the voice calling feature worked quite well, with end call, mute call, and mute microphone buttons and a slider to return to the app.

It's worth noting calls can be made cross-platform, Android to iPhone, or vice versa.

Is voice calling through Facebook Messenger available on your Android handset?