  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Facebook app news

Facebook Messenger on iPhone gets voice-calling and messages in UK

|
Pocket-lint Facebook Messenger on iPhone gets voice-calling and messages in UK
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Pocket-lint has been given a heads-up that UK iPhone owners will get voice calling and voice message functionality on their Facebook Messenger apps at some point today (25 March).

The features have been in test in the US and Canada for a couple of months, and Facebook is now ready to roll out the service to other regions.

Technically it will still be in test, so there may be glitches or bugs to iron out, but often these don't present themselves until software is in wider use.

Essentially, it allows users to make free calls to their Facebook contacts over Wi-Fi and, as it doesn't use Skype as the client, it works through Facebook all the way. Additionally, if your contact doesn't have Facebook Messenger open or lurking in the background of their device, you can leave them a voice message to pick up later.

Facebook Messenger for iPhone is available as a free download on iTunes. It is also available on Android and BlackBerry but we're currently waiting to see if the voice calling and messaging update will be coming to those devices too.

Update: The feature is now available through the Facebook Messenger app. In our test it works well, with end call, mute call, mute microphone, and a slider to return to the app, buttons available. 

PopularIn Apps
Spotify app to allow you to import your own songs
Google wants to officially ditch Hangouts for RCS messaging in 2020
Finally! Pokemon Go will add PvP trainer battles soon, Niantic teases
Plex now offers Tidal streaming with bundled subscriptions for both
Microsoft made a video to show off its new Office icons - see it here
Use Alexa to help shed some pounds, The Body Coach Joe Wicks gets own skill
Comments