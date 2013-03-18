Facebook for iOS updated with cover photos and group messaging improvements

Facebook has added cover photos for users' profiles and group message improvements to its iOS app, as it continues with improvements.

Now on version 5.6, Facebook for iOS users can change their profile's cover photo by taking a new photo or choosing from their camera roll. It is currently limited to iPhone users.

Additionally, group messaging on the app has been improved. According to Facebook, starting a group message with friends now requires fewer steps, and it's also easier to find names and group conversations.

Facebook's latest iOS update comes after the company added free voice calls over Wi-Fi and 3G/4G to Facebook friends for US and Canada users in version 5.5 last month.

No word on when the latest features will land on the Android app. iOS users can grab the update from the App Store.