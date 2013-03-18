  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Facebook app news

Facebook for iOS updated with cover photos and group messaging improvements

|
1/2  
10 best VPN services for use in the UK
10 best VPN services for use in the UK

Facebook has added cover photos for users' profiles and group message improvements to its iOS app, as it continues with improvements.

Now on version 5.6, Facebook for iOS users can change their profile's cover photo by taking a new photo or choosing from their camera roll. It is currently limited to iPhone users.

Additionally, group messaging on the app has been improved. According to Facebook, starting a group message with friends now requires fewer steps, and it's also easier to find names and group conversations. 

facebook for ios updated with cover photos and group messaging improvements image 2

Facebook's latest iOS update comes after the company added free voice calls over Wi-Fi and 3G/4G to Facebook friends for US and Canada users in version 5.5 last month.

No word on when the latest features will land on the Android app. iOS users can grab the update from the App Store.

PopularIn Apps
Spotify app to allow you to import your own songs
Google wants to officially ditch Hangouts for RCS messaging in 2020
Finally! Pokemon Go will add PvP trainer battles soon, Niantic teases
Plex now offers Tidal streaming with bundled subscriptions for both
Microsoft made a video to show off its new Office icons - see it here
Use Alexa to help shed some pounds, The Body Coach Joe Wicks gets own skill
Comments