Facebook News Feed updated with a fresher new look

Facebook has announced that it is updating its news feed feature. It will offer the "best personalised news source that we can", according to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of the social network.

The new design, said the big cheese, has been "designed for the way we use Facebook today".

That means it will still offer the usual stuff you can get already, but with a greater focus on displaying "rich stories, your choice of different feeds to see different topics, and a mobile consistent user interface to make it all look the same".

Criticising other "apps" that try to pull all your social life together, Zuckerberg said that they just didn't cut it.

Facebook says it is introducing several new feeds to explore in addition to the same News Feed you have today. Those are:



- All Friends - a feed that shows you everything your friends are sharing.

- Photos - a feed with nothing but photos from your friends and the Pages you like.

- Music - a feed with posts about the music you listen to.

- Following - a feed with the latest news from the Pages you like and the people you follow.

The new design will go live over the next couple of weeks. Users that want to get it early can sign up at http://www.facebook.com/about/newsfeed.