Facebook: Amount of monthly active users passes 1.06 billion

Along with its quarterly results, Facebook has announced that the number of monthly active users on its network has passed 1.06 billion, a 25 per cent increase year-on-year.

On a more specific level, Facebook says 618 million users found their way on to the world's largest social network on a daily basis for December 2012, a 28 per cent increase year-on-year.

For the first time, Facebook shared daily active mobile users, reaching an impressive 680 million on average as of December 2012, an increase of 57 per cent on the previous year - meaning, there are now more mobile users than on desktop for the first time.

As for earnings, Mark Zuckerburg and Co. are reporting $1.585 billion in revenue for the fourth-quarter, a 40 per cent increase over the $1.13 billion in the fourth quarter of 2011. Net income was down to $64 million, compared to net income of $302 million for the fourth quarter of 2011. Facebook's bread-and-butter, revenue from advertising, reached 84 per cent of total revenue, or $1.33 billion.

After becoming a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ last summer, Facebook's shareholders have begun reacting to the earnings in after-market trading. At the time of publishing, the stock sits at a 1.38 per cent decrease and has been fluctuating throughout the afternoon, even though it beat what investors were expecting.

"In 2012, we connected over a billion people and became a mobile company," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. "We enter 2013 with good momentum and will continue to invest to achieve our mission and become a stronger, more valuable company."